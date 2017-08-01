SEELEY LAKE – The Liberty Fire burning between Arlee and Seeley Lake has now grown to 2,500 acres with evacuation warnings remaining in effect.

While no evacuation orders are in effect at this time, the evacuation warning issued by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for 170 residences near Placid Lake remains in place.

Residents were told to start preparing for a possible short notice evacuation if it becomes necessary.

The blaze, which started on Tribal lands earlier this month has crossed over onto the Lolo National Forest and a Type I Incident Management Team out of California has taken over coordinating the firefighting effort.

Fire managers said that their top priority is to keep the flames away from the Placid Lake area.

There are now 121 people assigned to battle the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning 17 miles southeast of Arlee in the South Fork Primitive Area.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 258-4636.