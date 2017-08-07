HELENA – Lewis and Clark County prosecutors say they are filing another charge against a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Devon Richie was arrested at the end of May and charged with causing a crash on Highway 200 that took the life of 56-year-old Randon Billman of Glasgow.

Witnesses said they saw Richie’s truck force Billman’s vehicle off the highway and down an embankment, hitting a series of boulders and going through a barbed wire fence before coming to rest on its wheels.

She died from her injuries sustained in the crash a few days later in Great Falls.

Besides being charged with felony Failure to Satisfy Duties Upon Accident Involving Another Person, prosecutors also said they are going to file a misdemeanor charge of Careless Driving Resulting in Death.

Richie is scheduled to go on trial on Nov. 6.