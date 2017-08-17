HELENA- Helena Firefighters were able to quickly put down a fire at Kralicek Millwork Thursday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to reports of a structure fire on the 3000 block of E. Lyndale just before 11:00 am.

According to firefighters, the blaze started in the rear of the building near a wood dust collector.

Employees saw the smoke and called 911.

Story continues below



Fire Chief Mark Emert says the rear of the building suffered heavy fire damage, other parts of the building received smoke damage.

No one was injured. There is no estimate on how much the damage will cost to repair. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.