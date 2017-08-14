SEELEY LAKE – A contractor was hurt on Sunday morning while working on the 11,300 acre Rice Ridge Fire.

Fire managers said that a contract engine was involved in a rollover crash on Morrell Creek Road. Agency personnel responded to the scene and one person was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A public meeting to discuss the blaze will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Seeley Lake Elementary School.

Officials reported that except for in the Swamp Creek drainage, there wasn’t much fire growth on Sunday.

Fire information booths will be staffed at the Valley Market and Rovero’s Hardware Store on Highway 83 in Seeley Lake from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The pre-evacuation notice for residents along Highway 83 in the Seeley Lake area remains in effect.

The American Red Cross has a shelter on standby at the Potomac Community Center in case it is needed.