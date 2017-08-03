HELENA – The growing fire danger has many officials stressing the importance of preparing a property in advance to survive a wildfire.

Officials say preparedness is something anyone who lives near the forest boundary should practice. Fire mitigation starts with creating a defensible space. Bryan Ferriter, a Helena resident, said he has created defensible space around his home.

“We will cut the branches; sometimes get rid of whole trees. Where I live now, there’s only so much you can do, but the best thing to do is keep the growth around the house managed or maybe taken out all around together directly around the house, that’s how you protect the home,” Ferriter.

Story continues below



Ferriter grew in Montana and learned how serious wildfires can be.

“I mean, anyone that travels through the forest or lives in the forest must be very mindful of how to limit fire risk,” said Ferriter.

Fire officials say an area between 30 and 100 feet around a home should be cleared of highly flammable fuels which include plants, trees and shrubs. They should be spaced far enough apart to ensure if one catches fire the other is not at risk.

Closer to the home, dead fall and weed litter should be cleared and lawns should be mowed and well irrigated.

“For us, that’s always been a troubling issue, we do the best we can to mitigate fire danger but a lot of things that are recommended you can’t do without basically destroying all the trees and all the things you move here for…we struggle with it,” said Al Brogan, a Helena resident.

For homeowners Brogan, said, he and his family make sure their grass is cut short, and the surrounding area of their home is watered.

Another tip officials say to do is lay gravel against eaves to prevent sparks from catching the area near the home in the event of a fire.

To view the full fire mitigation plan and find out more ways to protect your home click here or here