UPDATE (5:35 PM)- The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a firefighter died fighting the Lolo Peak Fire Wednesday.

Medical crews were called around 3:00 pm to a report of a firefighter who had been struck by a tree while working with a crew in the McClain Creek area south of Lolo.

Efforts were made to get the injured firefighter down to a landing zone where he could be evacuated by helicopter.

Missoula Co. Sheriff TJ McDermott says further details of the accident will be available once the investigation is complete and family members have been notified.

LOLO -For the second time in a couple of weeks, a firefighter has been hit by a falling tree while working on a Western Montana fire.

It was July 19 that Trenton Johnson of Missoula, a Hellgate High School graduate, was killed after he was hit by a falling tree while working on a fire near Seeley Lake.