HELENA – On Wednesday night, a large firefighting air tanker had to be diverted back to Helena after losing one of its engines mid flight.

The P2V from Neptune Aviation made a precautionary landing at the Helena Regional Airport around 6 p.m. after being notified of an in-flight engine problem. Dan Snyder of Neptune Aviation said the crew was able to bring the plane to a landing without incident.

Crews are already working on replacing the engine and anticipate it being back in the air Thursday.

Kathy Bushnell of the U.S. Forest Service said the aircraft was headed to a wildfire near Dillon and that other resources will be diverted in the absence of the P2V.