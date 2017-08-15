Chilly temperatures across the state this morning created favorable conditions for firefighters. Fire behavior quiets down in chilly temperatures, as humidity rises. Over the next few days, windy and dry conditions will spread across the state increasing fire behavior. More smoke will come from Montana’s wildfires, which will likely create worse air quality. Wednesday will be a dry, breezy day with highs in the 80s. West winds will pick up to 20mph in the afternoon. Thursday will be very similar with breezy afternoon conditions. Highs will again be in the 80s. Friday will be a tad bit toasty as highs reach the low 90s in some locations. Wind will once again become an issue through the afternoon and evening. Saturday, a cold front will move through the state with gusty wind potentially topping 35mph. A few isolated storms will pop over and near the mountains. Sunday will have lighter wind and cooler temperatures.

Fire activity will increase over the next several afternoons, and smoke plumes will become more noticeable.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist