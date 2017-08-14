BOZEMAN – Conditions have improved on two sections of southwest Montana rivers.

Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Monday that two rivers had met the criteria to lift the “hoot owl” fishing restrictions on some river sections.

The Big Hole River from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road to the Mouth of the North Fork Big Hole River and the Lower Beaverhead River from Anderson Lane to the confluence with the Big Hole River have had their “hoot owl restrictions” lifted.

The changes took effect immediately.

