BOZEMAN – Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Monday that fishing restrictions would be lifted in three Montana rivers.

FWP will lift angling restrictions on the Jefferson, East Gallatin and Gallatin rivers on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The changes come as stream temperatures have improved.

The sections of the rivers where the restrictions will be lifted include:

The entire Jefferson River.

The Gallatin River from Shed’s Bridge (Hwy 84) near Four Corners to the confluence with the Madison River at Three Forks.

The East Gallatin River from Spring Hill Road Bridge (Hwy 411) to the confluence with the Gallatin River.

Some fishing restrictions in Montana remain in effect.

The Big Hole River from Notch Bottom FAS to the confluence with the Beaverhead River and the Madison from Ennis Dam to the confluence with the Jefferson River still have restrictions.

“Despite high daytime air temperatures, the longer nights are preventing water temperatures from reaching critical levels,” said Regional Fisheries Manager Travis Horton.

Earlier this month two other sections of Montana rivers had their restrictions lifted.

For up-to-date information on restrictions related to drought, click here.