GREAT FALLS – Hip-hop musician Flo Rida is coming to the Electric City.

He will perform in Great Falls on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Centene Stadium. Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, at 10 a.m.

General admission field tickets (standing) cost $49.50; stadium seating tickets also cost $49.50. General admission tickets day-of-show cost $55.

Introducing a special ‘Suite Spot Party Pit’ ticket price that costs $86 and includes pit access (standing), private Porta Potties and private bar. Applicable fees may apply.

Story continues below



Flo Rida will perform in Billings on Friday, Sept. 22.

A press release states:

Hip-hop star and soon-to-be icon, Flo Rida’s tracks are a perfect excuse to extend the party, keeping the summer spirit in full force. The My Endless Summer Tour 2017, produced by Jade Presents, is hitting the Midwest this September for a sun-soaked splash of dance and feel-good jams. Starring Flo Rida, a native of Carol City, Florida, he’s the rapper behind such mega hits as “Low” (No. 1 Billboard Hot 100, 2008), “Right Round,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle,” “Good Feeling,” “My House,” “Zillionaire” and “Cake.” He has sold over 80 million digital downloads.

When you break it down, music should be about having a good time. New York’s alternatively minded “electro hip-pop dub-something” pair Timeflies, Rob “Rez” Resnick [producer] and Cal Shapiro [vocals], embrace that ethos with their third full-length album, the appropriately titled Just For Fun.

Following indie breakout 2011’s The Scotch Tape, their 2014 first major label offering, After Hours, debuted at #8 on the Billboard Top 200, went #1 on iTunes Top Pop Albums chart, and yielded the hit “All The Way” which soared to #2 on Billboard’s Top Digital Songs chart and has earned Timeflies over 35 million Spotify streams.

Tickets are available at MyEndlessSummerTour.com, the Centene Stadium Box Office Tickets300.com or charge by phone at 406-452-5311 or (866) 300–8300.