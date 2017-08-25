STEVENSVILLE – Thick smoke continues to choke the Bitterroot Valley.

Through that dense haze, the people of Western Montana reflect on how vital wildland firefighters are to the safety of Western Montana, and what can be done to show thanks.

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation exists to do just that.

Firefighting is a job thick with inherent danger and the men and women fighting to protect homes in the line of fire risk everything to do so.

Few people understand that sacrifice better than Dan and Barbara Lyon. Two years ago, while fighting fire in Washington State, their son Daniel Lyon was critically wounded.

“Our son Daniel was involved in the Twisp River Fire,” recalled Dan Lyon Senior. “He was the only survivor in a crash of four. The other three perished. Rick, Andrew and Tommy.”

Daniel suffered burns on more than 70 percent of his body and all his parents could do was stand by his side and hope.

“We’re in a hospital in Harbor View in Seattle, trying to tend to his needs and every wish and prayer that he would survive it,” said Lyon.

It was during that trying time that people with the Wildland Firefighter Foundation met with the Lyons. The organization is dedicated to help heal the physical and mental wounds suffered by fire fighters in the line of duty.

Founder and Director Vicki Minor started the foundation in her kitchen, “In 1998, I believe, and we’ve been giving firefighters money ever since, helping them.”

The foundation had heard about what happened to Lyon and wasted no time in offering assistance — it’s what they do with firefighters across the country.

But it’s more than financial support; it’s emotional support, on a personal level. Minor says many fire fighters suffer PTSD as a result of all they endure and the hardships they experience.

“Last year we had 13 fatalities, line of duty deaths and 13 suicides,” said Minor. “And this stuff takes its toll on these firefighters.”

For Lyon, they paid for a visit from someone very special to him.

“They’ve brought his girlfriend over when he couldn’t afford to do it!” said Lyon. “I mean, things that you and I don’t even think of, they have done to support and try and make his life acceptable. And it’s, like I say, you can’t even put words to how much they’ve meant to us and what they’ve done for us.”

The foundation did everything they could to let the Lyons know there was hope. “We brought another firefighter who had been in an aviation crash and two other people had died,” said the foundation’s director

That firefighter suffered injuries similar to Daniel’s and showed the Lyons his scars: “To show them there’s hope for Daniel, that Daniel will come back,” explained Minor.

“He’s (Daniel) looking forward to the future, and knows that he has a future. Which is, there was a time that he didn’t think he did.”

Daniel still has a long road ahead of him. He still faces many surgeries and hours of therapy. But his parents say, with support from the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, he will overcome.

Those wishing to support the organization can do so through their website .

MTN’s Eric Clements