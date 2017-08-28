HELENA – Seeley Lake is once again closed for fire fighting efforts.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks reported Monday afternoon that fire crews are using the water to fight the Rice Ridge Fire. The lake will be closed for public safety, effective immediately.

The closure means no recreating will be allowed. This includes swimming, fishing, boating, and wading.

The closure is in effect until further notice. When fire crews no longer need the lake for suppression efforts FWP will reopen it.

For the latest information on restrictions related to the fires across the state click here or call FWP in Missoula at 406-542-5500.