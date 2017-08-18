HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is working to improve habitat for waterfowl and shorebirds at Canyon Ferry Lake.

Beginning this month water levels in Canyon Ferry Pond 3, a popular hunting access near Townsend, will be drawn down which will reduce or even eliminate invasive carp that are numerous in the pond.

The carp feeding habits prevent vegetation growth and invertebrate viability which native birds depend on.

FWP biologist Adam Grove said, “The goal will be to completely dry up the pond or to at least get water levels low enough in winter that carp will be winter killed. Then, if the draw down is successful, the pond will be kept dry for an extended time in order to promote a better invertebrate and submergent vegetation response to the drawdown.”

Story continues below



FWP said waterfowl hunters can expect lower water levels and an unusable boat ramp this fall. The pond will likely start filling again in late spring or early summer of 2018.