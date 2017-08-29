HELENA-The Fall hunting season officially begins Sept. 2 with the start of archery season.

Fish Wildlife and Parks gives an overview of the big game forecast by region for the 2017 season.

Southwest Montana

Elk numbers are great according to FWP. Snow will benefit hunters in this area, but generally, hunters have average success in their elk hunting.

Mule deer, white-tailed deer and antelope numbers across southwest Montana are also steady, according to FWP.

North Central Montana

Deer, elk, and antelope look good for this season, says FWP. Antelope numbers are reported to be lower in the eastern part of the region.

The biggest issue hunters may run into in this region is land access. FWP has land access information here.

South Central Montana

Mule deer numbers are strong in this region, especially the Billings area. The one area hunters will see low numbers is in the Beartooth Mountains.

White-tailed numbers also look good this year according to FWP.

Elk numbers are at a record high for the south central Montana region. Hunters may run into issues, however, because many of them hang out on private lands.

Antelope numbers vary in different areas of the region. Most of the region, however, is seeing high numbers for the upcoming season.

Northwest Montana

Elk numbers are stable, FWP reports.

Deer numbers may be down this year, weather dependent. FWP says if the region has a normal winter the population will be average.

Western Montana

Elk numbers are high this year. The white-tailed deer population is growing. However, mule deer hunting will be limited.

Antelope hunting numbers are generally low in this area.

Southeast Montana

Mule deer and elk numbers continue to grow this year. FWP says this season will be good for elk hunters.

Antelope numbers are average, according to FWP and white-tailed deer numbers are holding steady.

Northeast Montana

Mule deer are steadily increasing in numbers in this region. White-tailed deer are also reported to see an increased population.

Elk hunting is limited to a special drawing because of the smaller population.

Antelope numbers are average.

FWP’s website offers some features to get you on your way.

Montana has some of the longest hunting seasons in the west and millions of acres to access. FWP wants to remind hunters to be mindful of drought conditions and fire dangers.

Governor Bullock issued stage 2 fire restrictions in all of western Montana. The rest of the state is in stage 1. Until fire officials approve campfires, they are illegal including charcoal fires.

FWP wants hunters to always use gun safety. Here are four basic rules:

Always point the muzzle of your gun in a safe direction

Always treat every gun as if it were loaded.

Always be sure of your target and beyond.

Always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.’

