HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ biologists have confirmed a second grizzly bear sighting in the Big Belts this summer.

FWP reports that the bear was spotted on a ranch in the northern Big Belt Mountains. Officials said the second sighting was likely a different bear.

The first sighting was 3-year-old male northwest of White Sulphur Springs. The sighting was captured on a remote trail camera used for wolf monitoring. The bear was alone and didn’t appear to be in conflict with anything.

The second sighting was confirmed by a video of the bear on private land in the area between the Missouri River and Hound Creek, south of Cascade. The bear also is a subadult male. No conflicts with the bear have been reported.

This is the third grizzly bear sighting this year in areas where the species has not been present for years according to FWP.

In June, a pair of grizzlies apparently came down the Teton River from the Rocky Mountain Front and ended up near Stanford, east of Great Falls. The young bears were captured and euthanized after they preyed on livestock.

FWP reports that grizzlies have been moving out of the Rocky Mountain Front into the plains west of Great Falls for a few years; however, this is the farthest east grizzly bears have been seen east of the Rocky Mountain Front in more than a century.

Grizzly bear numbers are increasing in the western half of Montana, and their range is expanding. FWP says grizzlies can be found anywhere in the western half of the state so campers, hunters, mountain bikers and other recreationists should be prepared to for an encounter. Carrying bear spray, traveling in groups and making noise is always a good idea. Grizzlies hang out in mountains, river corridors and prairie regions according to FWP.

FWP also suggests that homeowners should take precautions if they live in bear country. Take down bird feeders, secure garbage inside a closed garage or secure shed, feed pets inside, clean up chicken and livestock feed and in general remove all odorous substances that could attract the bears.

As an extra precaution, adding an electric fence will protect livestock, poultry, beehives, rabbits, fruit trees and gardens from bears

For more information on how to be prepared for a bear encounter and tools for protecting your home click here.