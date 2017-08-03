GREAT FALLS – Vandals hit four fishing access sites in July, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, causing an estimated $4,150 in damage and repair costs.

A press release from FWP said that the worst incident happened sometime between July 15 and 17 and led to $2,600 of damage at Widow Coulee FAS on the Missouri River northeast of Great Falls.

“It was pretty bad. It was just random destruction of state property,” said Vicki Robinson, the FWP Region 4 FAS coordinator.

The damage at Widow Coulee included two broken windows and a broken toilet seat and riser. Cleanup at the site will include repainting the latrine and a trip to the landfill with the remains of a fire of burned wooden pallets left on the boat ramp.

Story continues below



Money for the FAS program comes from fishing license dollars, which means anglers pay for cleanup and repair of FAS vandalism.

Other acts of FAS vandalism in July FWP reported:

On July 11, a picnic table was destroyed and burned at Newlan Creek Reservoir near White Sulphur Springs. Cost to clean up and replace, including labor, mileage and materials is estimated at $400.

Approximately July 22-23, a concrete bench was destroyed at Craig FAS on the Missouri River. Cost to clean up and replace, including labor, mileage and materials, is estimated at $650.

On July 22, a fire burned 1.5 acres at Big Bend FAS on the Missouri River upstream of Great Falls. Cost of cleanup and fence post replacement, including labor, mileage and materials, is estimated at $500.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call FWP at 1-800-TIPMONT. Informants are kept confidential and could be rewarded up to $1,000.