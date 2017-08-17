BOZEMAN – Montana’s lone Congressman Greg Gianforte says the actions by white supremacists in Charlottesville are “un-American” and need to be labeled “domestic terrorism”.

MTN News Political Analyst David Parker interviewed Gianforte on Thursday’s Montana This Morning.

Gianforte added he was disappointed in President Trump’s response to the events in Charlottesville. “There’s a lot of drama out of the White House,” he told Parker.

“I’ll continue to speak out against racism and bigotry,” Gianforte said.

MTN’s David Parker