HELENA – Montana’s U.S. House Representative Greg Gianforte visited the Incident Command Center in Lincoln Thursday that is coordinating efforts to fight the Park Creek and Arrastra Creek fires.

The visit was part of a bigger tour Gianforte has been on to visit fires in the state, including the Lodgepole Complex Fire and Zortman Fire.

During the briefing, Gianforte was updated on the status of the fires. The congressman asked fire leaders about the level of cooperation between counties and fire agencies. Gianforte also asked if the multiple agencies fighting the fires have enough engines and other resources to do their jobs.

The Park Creek Fire had burned 5,170 acres as of Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the Arrastra Creek Fire had burned just shy of 4,000 acres. Cooler temperatures over the last couple days have resulted in less activity at the fire.

Story continues below



Firefighters and equipment from other municipalities as well as states have been brought in to help with the fire.

An evacuation order for the upper Stonewall area north of Lincoln issued on Tuesday was lifted Thursday evening after fire conditions improved.

Gianforte said he remains focused on monitoring this very active fire season.

“My first concern is, how are we doing on the fire?” Gianforte said. “We got a briefing. It’s great to see the progress that’s been made. Clearly, a lot of work has gone in. There’s been great coordination between local officials, the Forest Service, County Commissioners, Sheriffs office. We’re getting this one under control.”

Gianforte also added he wants to improve forestry management to a point that these fires don’t start in the first place.