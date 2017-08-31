Give to the Gulf: Helping Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey, with 130 MPH winds and torrential rainfall, made landfall in the Coastal Bend of Texas on Aug. 25, damaging or destroying thousands of homes and businesses in that area. LEX 18, along with its parent company, Cordillera Communications, are helping to raise money for victims in this area hard hit by Hurricane Harvey. All donations will go to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and The American Red Cross of Coastal Bend, and are tax-deductible.

LEX 18 and Cordillera will match up to the first $50,000 of total contributions of the Give to the Gulf/Coastal Bend Strong campaign.

About the Coastal Bend Community Foundation

The Coastal Bend Community Foundation works to leverage contributions from donors to get maximum benefits for residents of seven Coastal Bend counties. These counties include:

Aransas

Bee

Jim Wells

Kleberg

Nueces

Refugio

San Patricio

About The American Red Cross of Coastal Bend

The American Red Cross of Coastal Bend has been serving the 19 Coastal Bend counties since 1916. Its history is replete with examples of everyday people doing extraordinary deeds to alleviate human suffering.