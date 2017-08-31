Give to the Gulf: Helping Victims of Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey, with 130 MPH winds and torrential rainfall, made landfall in the Coastal Bend of Texas on Aug. 25, damaging or destroying thousands of homes and businesses in that area. LEX 18, along with its parent company, Cordillera Communications, are helping to raise money for victims in this area hard hit by Hurricane Harvey. All donations will go to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and The American Red Cross of Coastal Bend, and are tax-deductible.
LEX 18 and Cordillera will match up to the first $50,000 of total contributions of the Give to the Gulf/Coastal Bend Strong campaign.
About the Coastal Bend Community Foundation
The Coastal Bend Community Foundation works to leverage contributions from donors to get maximum benefits for residents of seven Coastal Bend counties. These counties include:
- Aransas
- Bee
- Jim Wells
- Kleberg
- Nueces
- Refugio
- San Patricio
About The American Red Cross of Coastal Bend
The American Red Cross of Coastal Bend has been serving the 19 Coastal Bend counties since 1916. Its history is replete with examples of everyday people doing extraordinary deeds to alleviate human suffering.
Please make some Give to The Gulf rubber bracelets! We can sell them for $10 a piece at all different locations around town and raise tons of money with them! I own a store in Lamar Park and I would love to sell them and I know everyone else in LP would too!
Houston Area residents have no idea what the needs of Rockport are, who is sheltering and disturbing relief aid etc… Does anyone have a list of active groups in the area?