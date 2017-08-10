A passing storm on Tuesday sparked several wildfires in Glacier National Park prompting some closures.

Rick Sacca with the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services told MTN the smoke from the Glacier fires and the Gibraltar Ridge Fire near Eureka is choking out the area.

“It’s actually running right down. The Blankenship fire chief was reporting the smoke was coming right down it was almost like driving at night because the smoke is so thick,” Sacca said.

Most of the Glacier National Park blazes that were sparked by the passing storm are small but are still prompting closures, including the Inside North Fork Road, which is closed between Polebridge Ranger Station and Logging Creek.

The North Boundary Trail north of Goat Haunt, the Logging Creek Trail, the Quartz Creek and Lake trails, starting from both the Inside North Fork Road and the Bowman Lake trailhead, are also closed.

The Logging Creek and Quartz Creek campgrounds are closed due to wildfire danger as are Upper Quartz Lake, Lower Quartz Lake, Logging Lake, Adair and Grace Lake.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley said that most of the new fires are contained already and despite the closures, there is still plenty to do and see in Glacier.

“These areas that are closed are not some of our most visited areas…if the North Fork is your favorite spot check and make sure that the trail that you’re hoping to hike isn’t closed,” Alley advised. “However most of the park isn’t impacted at all by wildfires so you can still drive the Sun Road and go to Two Medicine and Many Glacier and even parts of the North Fork.”

The latest closure information from Glacier National Park can be found here .

The fire danger in and around Glacier National Park remains at “Extreme”.

MTN’s Nicole Miller