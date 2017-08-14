Glacier National Park guests evacuated on foot from a West Glacier chalet to avoid a wildfire.

Forty-two guests received an evacuation notice on Friday morning from the National Park Service to leave the area.

The guests hiked 14 miles on Gunsight Pass Trail, a reroute trail that was more than twice the length of the original entrance trail. The group hiked to Jackson Glacier Overlook on the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The Sprague Fire on the east side of MacDonald Lake was nearest to the lodge. The Rogers and Howe fires were also in that area.

Park officials confirmed the three small fires started after last Thursday’s lightning storm. The one affecting Sperry Chalet is the largest at about 10 acres.

Sperry Chalet remains closed, but park officials hope to reopen it by the end of the summer season.