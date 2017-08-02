WEST GLACIER – On Wednesday, Glacier National Park officials released the procedures for boat inspections designed to prevent aquatic mussels and other invasive species from entering park waters.

Starting on Thursday, park officials will begin scheduling motorized watercraft inspections and sealing for boaters who want to launch on Lake McDonald after a 30-day quarantine period.

This is the third phase of the aquatic invasive species emergency response following the detection of invasive mussels in the state. The goal is to allow people to recreate on the park’s waters without creating a risk of spreading the invasive mussels.

The park gradually re-opened its waters to hand-propelled boats in March and then to concession rented and operated motorized boats.

The quarantine process in the park is at headwaters of three continental scale watersheds. In a press release, officials said if invasive mussels were to be introduced to park waters they would have significant economic, ecological and recreational impacts not only for the park but also communities downstream.

The quarantine process will consist of the following steps:

Call the Apgar Backcountry Permit Center to make an inspection appointment (406-888-7859).

Inspection appointments will be available every day from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in half hour intervals.

All boats MUST be clean, drained, and dry before they will be inspected.

2. Boats that pass inspection will be sealed to their trailer and the date of sealing will be recorded.

3. After a 30-day quarantine period, sealed watercraft may return to the Lake McDonald inspection station during normal operating hours, where an NPS inspector will verify the seal is intact, remove it, and open the gate at the boat launch.

4. Upon taking their boat off the lake, if a boater wishes to launch again in Lake McDonald at a future date without another 30-day quarantine period, they can request to have their boat resealed by an NPS inspector and then have that seal verified intact and removed when they want to launch again.

*Currently, the inspection and quarantine program is only available for motorized boat launches on Lake McDonald. Privately owned motorized and trailered watercrafts will be restricted on all other park waters. The procedures are in effect through the summer season.