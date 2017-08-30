GLACIER NATIONAL PARK-Xanterra Parks and Resorts announced Tuesday evening that they will close Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park for the season due to smoke conditions from the Sprague Fire, burning approximately two miles away.

Xanterra said concentrated smoke from the fire has been settling in a highly localized area near the Lake McDonald Lodge, mainly in the early morning. They say the fire itself does not pose an immediate threat to the lodge.

Health concerns for Xanterra employees and guests were cited as a reason to close overnight accommodations, retail, and food and beverage services at the Lake McDonald Lodge area.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley says that because employees work and live on-site, they have a longer duration exposure to the air conditions.

Story continues below



The lodge was expected to close September 27 for the season. Visitors with reservations for Lake McDonald Lodge should contact Glacier National Park Lodges at http://www.glaciernationalparklodges.com or 1-855-733-4522.

Alley notes that no other visitor services in the Lake McDonald area are being adjusted at this time. Red bus tours that typically stop at Lake McDonald Lodge will have their routes adjusted slightly.