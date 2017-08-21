ABSAROKA-BEARTOOTH WILDERNESS – Hiking to the tallest peak in Montana may sound like a pipe dream to some and it may sound simple for others, but for us, it was something we wanted to try.

After hiking mountains and trails all over the Helena Valley area for months, the day had finally arrived for us to pack our bags and head into the wilderness. Day one began by leaving Helena around 5:30 a.m. and travelling down through Yellowstone National Park; then making a pit stop in Cooke City to post one last minute video before we were off.

This incredible journey began at Lady of the Lake Trailhead off Lulu Pass. A windy, gravel road lead us up to the parking lot which was filled with other backpackers looking to summit Granite Peak.

We strapped on our packs and started the 28 mile journey.

Day 1: Hiking into the mountains

The views along the way were indescribable; meadows filled with vibrant pink, purple and yellow wildflowers, starkly contrasted against the lush green grass. The mountain peaks were jagged, rugged and beautiful at the same time. Curtis and I plugged along, mile after mile, trying to soak up as much as we possibly could. It seemed like each time we looked up, we were surrounded by a new environment. Soon enough, we came to the Lady of the Lake, one of many lakes we would come across along the journey.

We kept trekking along, completing more and more miles. Conversations came and went, soon the sound of our voices were replaced by the rushing water cascading over rocks as each river and creek flowed into their respective lake. Before we knew it, there was some snow, which just as expected, Curtis was extremely happy to see (too bad he didn’t bring his skis). Digging our poles into the snow, we continued to follow our maps to where we wanted to camp.

The trail required us to cross streams and rivers eight times; some required good balance, some required bare feet and some resulted in soggy socks. Crossing giant boulder fields, snow fields and dry land, there wasn’t a landscape we didn’t see.

One section of this day was particularly memorable – hiking up these rocks and putting our balance to the test, we came up and around this lake and just in front of us were these mountains called The Spires. These peaks were unlike anything I have ever seen before. So unique and extraordinary.

The last river we crossed that day was the toughest. The water was frigid, swift and the rocks were slippery. This was the fist part of the trip where I almost cried out of pure frustration (and I think a little fatigue). After I put my socks and boots back on, Curtis and I decided to find a camp site and pitch the tent. We needed to call it a day and take a break.

We found what turned out to be a fantastic little spot on a bluff overlooking more lakes that I can remember. The two of us talked about what we saw that day and the people we had encountered. We crossed paths with six other people that day and none had reached the summit due to extremely hard-packed snow and ice. I tried not to let that discourage me. Curtis made dinner and we had a staring contest with a group of mountain goats who were sitting atop a nearby peak. Before we knew it, Story continues below

they were making their way right towards our camp and I jumped in the tent as fast as I could. Eventually, there were four goats right next to us and within a few minutes, there were eight of them checking us out just as much as we were them.

Once our camp visitors left, it was dark and then we realized: the sky was almost as bright as millions of stars dotted the black background and it was time to fall asleep after 10 miles and 2,500 feet of elevation gain.

Day 2: Attempting to summit Granite Peak

Usually when camping, you wake up with the sun. Not in our case. Maybe it was exhaustion from the first day, who knows. We woke up around nine o’clock in the morning (which is later than I usually wake up during the week, go figure). After some breakfast and coffee, we ditched some items from our packs and set out to complete the reason behind the trip. The mileage today was not as long as day one, in fact, it was eight miles total. But we had some elevation gain, rough terrain and of course, the task of getting to the summit.

There was more snow on this section than previously. More boulder fields, more lakes and more snow. We met a father and daughter hiking from Salt Lake City. They too had never attempted Granite and were pretty amazed at the beauty that seemed to be everywhere. They were taking a break and Curtis and I pushed on. One section of snow caused the hair on my arm to stand up, despite the layers of clothes I had on. We had to cross a pretty steep section covered in snow and below was a lake waiting for someone or something (which my water bottle ultimately did) to fall into the crystal clear waters.

I dug my poles in a little harder and just kept my eyes forward, trying not to look down. Then finally, we spotted Granite for the first time during the trip. The top left portion was sneaking out from another peak. Setting sights on the goal seemed a bit overwhelming. The jagged edges were almost inviting.

We continued to hike up and eventually hit the 11,000 feet elevation mark which was met with extreme wind and a bit of labored breathing. Our maps showed we were approaching Sky Top Glacier which when we caught a glimpse, it definitely fit the bill. Below the glacier was a small lake that had turquoise water and chunks of ice floating. After catching our breath for a minute, we realized we were at the base of Granite.

On the side we spotted three guys slowly making their way down the mountain face full of sliding boulders. The sound of rock falling in that environment is eerie: hollow, horrifying and an honest reminder of how dangerous this endeavor really is.

Curtis talked to the guys who had in fact made it to the top which was the first success story thus far. From Bozeman and Colorado, the guys said it was a tough climb and mirrored similar concerns from other high point seekers.

It was just after two o’clock in the afternoon and our daddy daughter duo friends were at the base with us at this point. Despite ominous clouds and wary words from others, we began the climb. Hand over hand and footsteps replaced by more, we slowly made our way in the midst of wind. The four us decided to climb in a horizontal line to avoid any rock slides creating injury, or worse. Then it hit us almost like a brick wall: we needed to turn around. For our safety and for time’s sake, we needed to begin the journey home. There was no way we were going to be able to get up the ice, snow and loose rock in time to take the two hour descend.

So, Curtis and I sat there for a few minutes. Took in the sights, tried to calm my shivering and decided to come back down. This was the scariest part for me. Finding the most sturdy rock to plant my foot and get back to the base.

After what seemed like days, we were back on the snow almost skiing on our shoes back towards our camp.

Nevertheless seeing the same sights going to Granite, the views on the hike back did not disappoint. As fun as this day was, you cannot replace the feeling of spotting your tent on your way back. Just the same, there is not a feeling better than kicking off your boots and slipping on warm, dry socks for the remainder of the day.

This night did not bring the family of goat visitors, but we did watch a storm come across the tops of some mountains and skirt around us.

After dinner, it was back in the tent and time to close our eyes on the day we had been training for for months.

Day 3: Hiking Home

Ironically, we got up earlier today than previous days. A slow, easy going morning brought along coffee and packing up what we called home for the last two days. After strapping on a backpack that seemed to be as heavy as cement, we began the 10 mile trek back to the car.

The sun was shining and it was a bit smoky, but nonetheless a beautiful day. Crossing the same streams as Friday seemed a little easier this time. I had more confidence in my abilities to hop across rocks. Curtis video taped me crossing a stream and then suddenly I was stung by a yellow jacket. This was the first time I had ever been stung! He splashed some water on the welt and we continued on our path. Mile after mile, hill after hill and peak after peak, we were almost back. We passed Lady of the Lake and realized we only had two miles left. Until this point, we felt pretty solid physically. But with less than two miles to go, our backs and hips were feeling the weight of the trip. I had a wave of sadness come over me as I did not want the journey to end. But before we knew it, there was Curtis’ car. After changing out of our dirty hiking clothes and eating some cookies we stashed there in anticipation of this moment, it was time to head home.

When Curtis put his key in the ignition, nothing. A dead battery. I looked at him in disbelief. I started walking down the road back to Cooke City to see if someone could jump his car. Luckily I never made it to Cooke City before someone drove past us and said, “We were able to jump start his car, he should be right behind us.” Luckily that was true and finally we were back to Cooke City. I wish the story ended there but after we ate dinner, we had a flat tire. So, we spent another night in the small town and drove back Monday morning at five o’clock.

Out of everyone we encountered along the trails, only one group had made it to the top of Montana, which equated to about a 20 percent success rate. Despite not making it all the way up, this was an experience I will never forget.

The father we encountered embarking on the journey with his daughter said something that stuck with me. He said, “Montana is Heaven,” and there really is nothing quite like Montana.