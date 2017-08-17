HELENA – Governor Steve Bullock weighed in on the decision by the city of Helena to remove a Confederate memorial fountain.

Bullock issued a statement saying the fountain memorializes a dark period in Montana’s history and that its removal is significant.

“It (the fountain’s removal) does not alter the fact that this past week has been marred by the loss of life and a lack of leadership that I find difficult to comprehend.”

Earlier this week an Ohio man allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. One person was killed, and 19 others were injured.

Bullock also condemned President Trump’s response to the events in Charlottesville in what he said minimized the “actions of white supremacists and neo-Nazis at a time when friends and family are grieving.”

“It is my hope that moving forward we are a nation who comes together based on our shared values of civility, decency, and respect, instead of being torn apart by some leaders,” Bullock said.

He ended his statement with a reminder that the leaders of the country should act as if children are watching and learning from what they do and don’t do.

Earlier Thursday U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte said in an interview with MTN, that the actions of white supremacists are “un-American” and that Trump’s response was disappointing.