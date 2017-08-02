HELENA – Helena Area Habitat for Humanity and the United States Department of Agriculture have teamed up to build five homes in Helena.

Thanks to a new grant program the homes will help provide more options for affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity typically builds between one and two houses per year for families in the Helena area.

The Mutual Self-Help grant program is through the USDA and Rural Community Assistance Corporation. The program provides grants to qualified organizations to help them carry out local self-help housing construction projects.

“We are thrilled to bring this housing program to Helena; it will allow us to build more homes and serve more families with homeownership than ever before,” said Habitat Executive Director Jacob Kuntz.

The way the program works is that selected families or individuals work together to provide 65 percent of the labor to build all five homes. Habitat helps with the rest The families then move into their homes when the projects are complete.

Mark Runkle, a local developer, and his wife, Rebecca Ryland have partnered with the nonprofit to bring the program to fruition. Habitat says Runkle dramatically reduced the cost of land to develop the five lots.

The homes will be built in the Craftsman Village neighborhood at Mountain View Meadows in Helena.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to support this innovative program,” said Runkle.

To apply for the program click here. Applicants are selected based on need for housing, their willingness to perform the labor necessary to build the home, and their ability to take on a mortgage that is based on their income

Construction of the houses will begin in 2018.

Anyone interested in the program can attend an information session at the Lewis on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.