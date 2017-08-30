HELENA-The Montana Department of Justice has announced the availability of $25,000 in Chrome for Kids Wish Fund Grants.

The money comes from a special motorcycle license plate.

The Chrome for Kids Wish Fund is a nonprofit that grants wishes to chronically or terminally ill Montana children.

According to a Montana Department of Justice news release, this is the third time in six years they’ve been able to offer these funds.

To date, nearly $100,000 has been awarded in Chrome for Kids grants.

Grant applications can be submitted through the Motor Vehicle Division. Applications are due by October 30; grants will be awarded by November 30.