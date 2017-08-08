A Great Falls woman died Sunday in a crash on Highway 200.

The Lewis & Clark County coroner, Bryan Backeberg said 80-year-old Dorothy Brunner died as a result of blunt force trauma from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol said Brunner was attempting to pass another vehicle near mile marker 116 when she overcorrected to avoid a collision. Her vehicle rolled off the west side of the highway.

MHP said Brunner was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt.