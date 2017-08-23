HELENA – As summer comes to a close, hot and dry weather is putting fish at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in danger.

For the second year in a row, 4-H Lewis and Clark County Sport Fishing kids worked with Fish, Wildlife and Parks Tuesday to relocate fish from the lowering water at the park’s north end to the main lake water.

“These ponds here are drying up. It’s late in the summer, the aquifer is depreciating. The water is lower. These fish are getting a greater risk of suffocating,” Craig Putchat, Helena Area State Parks Manager, said.

4-H Sport Fishing Leader Guy Rainville said if the group didn’t do something, the fish wouldn’t make it.

“[There are] hundreds and hundreds of fish here. We figure if we leave them here, they’re going to be dead,” Rainville said.

About a dozen kids and some parents worked to drag a net through the low water areas. After scooping out fish from the pond and manually putting them in buckets, the fish were gently placed into Spring Meadow Lake’s main lake water where they’ll be able to survive.

Rainville said it’s about more than just saving some fish.

“Most states these kids wouldn’t have these kinds of opportunities…it’s a responsibility thing. A lot of these kids are learning that one step at a time,” Rainville said.

Garrison Edwards was one of the children who helped relocate the fish.

“It’s a good thing that we’re getting these fish saved over into the other regular lake,” Edwards said. “We have nice, beautiful land. We want to keep it. Save our fish.”