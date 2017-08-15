(HELENA) Organizations from around Montana are raising concerns about how the Trump administration’s budget proposal could affect the state.

The Clean Air Montana Coalition hosted an event with several of those groups Tuesday morning, asking the federal government to reconsider proposed cuts to conservation and environmental programs.

Dave Chadwick, executive director of the Montana Wildlife Federation, said the president’s budget proposal cuts a wide variety of programs and agencies dealing with public lands and wildlife, including the National Park Service and the Land and Water Conservation Fund. He said those reductions could threaten thousands of jobs in the state’s outdoor economy.

Chris Christiaens of the Montana Farmers Union warned about planned reductions in crop insurance and other support programs, while Diego Rivas of the NW Energy Coalition criticized a proposal to cut programs that help low-income households reduce their energy bills.

Story continues below



Helena City Commissioner Andres Haladay pointed to proposed cuts in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields program, which helps local governments redevelop industrial sites. In Helena, that program provided funding that helped the city and private groups clean up contamination at the former Caird Engineering property, at the corner of Montana and Boulder Avenues.

Haladay said there are other industrial properties in Helena that could benefit from the same type of redevelopment, but the loss of Brownfields funding could stop similar projects from going forward.

”You need certainty, year over year, that those Brownfields dollars are going to be there,” he said. “Otherwise, you put in an application, you seek access to them, and if every year the fund could be zero, you can’t start to have those discussions.”

The Clean Air Montana Coalition has held events in Butte and Missoula as well as Helena this week, as a way to bring more attention to the possible effects of federal cuts. Groups have also sent letters to Sens Steve Daines and Jon Tester, asking them to oppose the proposed budget reductions.

So far, congressional budget proposals have restored some of the funding cut in the president’s original plan. But the people who took part in Tuesday’s event said it hasn’t been enough.

“Restoring funding from a near-total elimination of a program, at best you still end up getting a cut,” said Chadwick.