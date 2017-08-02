HELENA – The Montana Department of Agriculture needs people to help haul hay donations to fire and drought affected areas in eastern Montana. The MDA says donations are pouring in as producers assess damages.

In a press release, officials said there is a significant need for people to help transport the donations. The Department of Agriculture is helping to coordinate transportation.

If anyone is able to haul hay or other donations, call the drought assistance hotline 1-844-515-1571. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to donate click here.