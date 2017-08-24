HELENA (AP) — A heifer has tested positive for the disease brucellosis on a Montana ranch near Yellowstone National Park.

State veterinarian Marty Zaluski said Thursday the cow was identified during voluntary testing on a ranch within the state’s brucellosis Designated Surveillance Area. The cow was euthanized.

The Madison County ranch has been placed under quarantine while the source of the infection is investigated.

“This animal previously tested negative in December of 2016, indicating this is a recent infection,” said State Veterinarian, Marty Zaluski. “We want to make sure we remove all infected animals from the herd and then the heard will undergo several tests which if they are negative then that herd is eventually released from quarantine.”

Ranches within the Designated Surveillance Area are subject to increased testing for brucellosis, a bacteria that infects bison and elk. It can cause animals to abort their young.

“Because of the continued risk of transmission from positive elk in the DSA, we expect transmission to domestic cattle or bison to occasionally occur,” said Zaluski.

This is the ninth brucellosis affected herd since the creation of the DSA in 2010.

Officials have said elk are the likely source of brucellosis infections in cattle in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.