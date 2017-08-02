(HELENA) The Helena City Attorney’s office has reached an agreement with Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards that could lead to a misdemeanor assault citation against him being dropped.

City Attorney Thomas Jodoin says the deferred prosecution agreement was finalized Tuesday. He tells MTN that the alleged victim in the case was uncooperative.

Under the agreement, Edwards will be required to remain law-abiding, complete 40 hours of counseling with a focus on domestic disturbance interactions, and continue with counseling he’s currently receiving . After six months, if he meets those conditions, the citation will be dropped.

Edwards was cited for misdemeanor partner or family member assault in June, after Helena police were called to a disturbance at the Radisson Colonial Hotel. He was accused of pushing a woman into a TV stand.

Edwards had been scheduled to appear in Helena City Court Wednesday. That hearing was canceled after the agreement was reached.