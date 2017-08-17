HELENA- Less than 24 hours after Helena City Commissioners ordered a Confederate Memorial Fountain removed city crews have begun work on removing it.

As of Thursday afternoon, the water had been shut down to the fountain, and the top had been removed. City workers took the top of the fountain with them when they left.

City Engineer Ryan Leland said Parks and Recreation crews removed the top of the fountain earlier Thursday so engineers could examine its inside and determine how to dismantle it.

There is currently no timeline as to when the fountain will be removed.

Leland confirmed that the monument would be preserved, but where it ends up and what might replace it is still undecided.

The city is still determining whether to use its crews or bring in a private contractor to remove the fountain.

Bystanders could be seen taking pictures of the fountain and rubs of its inscriptions.

City commissioners ordered the fountain removed at an administrative meeting on Wednesday night.

Calls for the fountain to be removed had been renewed since clashes at an alt-right, and white supremacist marches in Charlottesville, VA last weekend.

Multiple Helena city leaders said the memorial fountain in Hill Park needed to be removed because of the symbolism it represented and because they feared it could prompt violent clashes in the community.

This is a developing story; we will update you when we have more details.