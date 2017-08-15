HELENA – After six months on the job, the Helena Business Improvement District is searching for a new executive director.

The Helena BID announced Tuesday Renee Bauer will be leaving her position after being appointed by Governor Steve Bullock Monday to sit on the newly formed, professional Board of Pardons and Parole.

Bauer came to Helena in February after relocating from Nebraska. She also served as executive director of Downtown Helena.

Helena BID is a membership organization that works to help businesses and improve the downtown area.

Story continues below



The Helena BID said in a release:

Bauer remains committed to the success of the BID and Downtown, and plans to help see the HBID through this transition, remaining involved in key projects. We thank Renee for her contributions to both the HBID and DHI. Renee was instrumental in keeping forward momentum going on major new initiatives including a Façade Improvement Program, A Public Market feasibility study, laying ground work for a TIF District, and the establishment of a 501c3, while managing and executing DHI programming, Board Member recruitment and staff development.

The BID will now begin another search for an executive director. Former Executive Director Tracy Reich left the position in October 2016 after serving for a year and a half and before Reich, Jim McHugh was in the position.