(HELENA) On the fourth Wednesday of each month, the members of the Helena Citizens’ Council gather for their regular meeting at the City-County Building.

Gary Spaeth and Sumner Sharpe have each served on the council for more than three years. They currently serve as chair and vice-chair.

“I wanted to be involved in the city of Helena and its policy,” said Spaeth. “One of the best ways to do it is on the Citizens’ Council, so that’s why I ran.”

The council was established in the Helena City Charter, as a way to give people from around the city a voice in policy decisions. It consists of 28 members, elected to two-year terms from seven neighborhood districts around the city.

“We are to advise the city commission on budget and other development issues facing the city, and along the way you learn a lot about the city,” said Sharpe.

At their monthly meetings, the council talks to city leaders and discusses issues of interest to their neighborhoods. They also do longer studies into some of the decisions facing the city. Over the last few years, the Citizens’ Council has studied issues ranging from cell phone use while driving to the future of the Civic Center.

The council has only an advisory role, but City Manager Ron Alles says it provides an important perspective for city leaders to consider as they make decisions.

“The creators of our charter asked that neighborhoods be involved, and this is the tool that gets that done,” he said.

Recently, it’s been a struggle to find representation from some neighborhoods. The council currently has multiple vacancies from several districts, mostly on the north side of Helena.

A new slate of council members was set to be elected this November, but only 13 people filed as candidates for the 28 seats. Five of those are running for the four seats in District 1, which includes much of downtown Helena and the west end. In the other six districts, not enough people filed to fill the open spots.

District 5 includes much of the area on either side of Montana Avenue north of the railroad tracks, along with areas around Helena and Lyndale Avenues. No one at all ran for that district’s seats on the council.

“I think from time to time, the interest in the council ebbs and flows, and perhaps we’re in one of the ebbs in that process,” Alles said.

On Monday, the city commission voted to cancel the Citizens’ Council elections, except for District 1. The other council members will appoint people to fill the remaining spots. A candidate has to get approval from the other people who represent his or her district, to maintain the council’s local character.

Spaeth said the council supported canceling the elections. In previous years, when there hadn’t been enough candidates to fill all four of a district’s seats, election officials had to break ties between dozens of write-in candidates with one or two votes each. Spaeth said that kept vacancies on the council open for weeks or months.

“We’d like to get them involved quicker than that,” he said.

Anyone who’s interested in serving on the Citizens’ Council can qualify to be appointed, as long as they’re a Helena resident and live in the district they want to represent. They are only required to attend the two-hour monthly meetings, but Spaeth said there are many opportunities for people to take on more responsibilities if they want to.

“It’s up to you as to how much time you want to spend,” he said.

Spaeth said council members are working to make themselves more visible, especially by getting more involved in events in their neighborhoods. The council is also conducting a survey, to find out what residents like and don’t like about Helena and what improvements they want to see. You can fill out the survey online on the council’s website.

If you are interested in serving on the Citizens’ Council, you can determine which district you live in using a map on the city website. If you live in one of the districts with vacancies, you can fill out an application here.

Appointees will serve until the end of the year, but Spaeth said it’s very likely anyone from the districts that didn’t receive enough candidates will be reappointed for a full two-year term after that.

“Come and join us,” he said. “You’ll learn something, and maybe have some fun doing it.”