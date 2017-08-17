HELENA – A Helena suspect is accused of trying to run over another individual with a pickup truck.

Michael James Cooper was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies and charged with felony assault.

Charging documents say when a resident on Bahny Road heard a loud noise and went out to investigate, he found a pickup truck had crashed into his fence.

When the individual attempted to write down the license plate on the rear bumper of the truck, the driver, later identified as Cooper, allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and tried to hit the individual. The victim said he was able to get out of the way, but was scared to death.

Story continues below



The 28-year-old Cooper then allegedly fled the scene.

Law enforcement officers found the truck was registered to Cooper. The victim also identified Cooper through a driver’s license photo.

Sheriff’s Deputies located the truck and Cooper at his home. They say it appeared as though the rear license plate had recently been removed. A wrench and screws were found on the rear bumper of the truck.

When questioned by law enforcement officers, at first Cooper claimed his truck had been stolen. He then claimed his license plate had been stolen. Cooper then later admitted to deputies that he had been involved in the crash, but claimed he didn’t see anyone outside the vehicle.

During the investigation, Montana Highway Patrol Troopers charged Cooper with not having liability insurance and driving without a valid license.

Bond in the case has been set at $25,000. The maximum sentence for felony assault is 20 years in the state prison and a fine of up to $50,000.