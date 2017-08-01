HELENA – A Helena suspect is accused of having frequent sexual contact with a young girl over the span of almost three years.

Jeremy Sinclair Pfeuffer was charged with three counts of sexual intercourse without consent with a girl under 12 years of age beginning in 2014.

The five-year-old victim recently told a care provider Pfeuffer was having sexual intercourse with her. During a forensic interview, the victim said she and Pfeuffer played “games” – a reference to sex – every day.

Another witness confirmed the victim’s story.

The 36-year-old Pfeuffer denied the allegations when questioned by law enforcement officers. Charging documents said Pfeuffer told investigators there have been previous allegations of sexual contact between him and the victim.

If convicted, Pfeuffer faces three, 100-year prison terms. Bond in the case is set at $100,000.