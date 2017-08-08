(HELENA) The Ford Police Interceptor Utility is an SUV based on the Ford Explorer, but heavily modified for police use. It’s used by law enforcement agencies around the country.

But over the last few months, some of those departments have taken the vehicles out of service. They say some officers have become ill while driving, and they believe it could be due to carbon monoxide from exhaust fumes leaking into the vehicles.

“It’s something that’s come onto the radar, seeing the other reports,” said Helena Police Department Capt. Curt Stinson.

HPD has been using Police Interceptor Utilities since they were introduced in 2012. They currently operate 17 of the vehicles – the department’s entire fleet. Stinson said leaders have had no reports so far of officers developing symptoms.

“Anything we’re doing right now is just kind of precautionary,” he said.

Stinson said HPD has decided to add carbon monoxide detectors to its vehicles. Workers at the city shop will install them on each vehicle as it comes in for regular service. Stinson said all 17 should be ready within the next month or two.

“If there are levels that aren’t causing problems, that we’re not able to detect, then we’ll be able to figure that out,” he said.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office also uses one Police Interceptor Utility. Sheriff Leo Dutton said they will also install a detector on that vehicle.

Ford has released a statement in response to concerns over possible carbon monoxide exposures.

“All of our testing to date has not shown cracked manifolds contributing to the carbon monoxide levels in Police Interceptor Utilities,” it said. “We are continuing to investigate.”

Some people have suggested that any exhaust leaks could be caused by modifications police departments have made to the vehicles. Agencies sometimes drill extra holes in order to run wiring for lights, radios and other additional equipment.

Stinson said HPD ordered a specific vehicle package from Ford, with wiring already installed. He said that means it’s even less likely Helena officers will be exposed to carbon monoxide.

Stinson said adding detectors will be a relatively small expense for the department, but it could have large benefits.

“Whatever small amount of money that we do put into that is obviously money well spent if we can prevent an accident or prevent any injury to our officers,” he said.