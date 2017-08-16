(HELENA) The Helena School District has finalized its budget for the upcoming school year.

The school board approved an $86 million budget plan at their monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Superintendent Jack Copps said the overall size of the budget is fairly stable year to year, since the district’s revenues don’t change very much. This year, though, the district will have to redirect some money, to make up for reduced funding from the state.

Helena will lose around $300,000 this year, after the Montana Office of Public Instruction made mandatory spending cuts to deal with lower-than-expected revenues.

Copps said more than 90 percent of the school district’s budget is spent on personnel, which makes it difficult to find places to make cuts.

“We are, at this moment, not going to cut personnel,” he said. “We believe those services are essential, so we’re just trying to find money in any and every area possible.”

Copps said the district plans to put off buying new science textbooks for at least a year. He said leaders are still determining what other steps to take.

The East Helena School District is also delaying textbook purchases to deal with state funding cuts. That district is losing about $36,000 this year.