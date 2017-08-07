(HELENA) 36 student-athletes from Helena and Capital High Schools came together at Camp Child Monday, to train physically and mentally.

“This is a great group up here,” said Carl Straub, a health teacher and boys’ soccer coach at Helena High. “They’re working hard, lots of good energy out of this group.”

The students are taking part in the fourth annual Pure Performance Leadership Summit, organized by the Youth Connections Coalition. The event is intended to help athletes become stronger on and off the field, by building life skills and staying free of drugs and alcohol.

“Being a good leader’s not being the best player on the field,” Straub said. “There are other components that matter.”

Trainers, including a former Navy SEAL, gave the students advice on strengthening their leadership skills. They went through a variety of team-building exercises, like trying to use a set of boards to cross from one platform to another without jumping. The activities focused on communication, problem solving and working together.

The athletes who took part in the camp were nominated by their coaches. A panel of students then selected those who showed a commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Seniors Gabe Studt and Jackson Keller, both Helena High soccer players, were at the summit for the second time.

“We didn’t really know what it was,” Keller said. “We came up here and we joined in and met everybody, and we’ve been involved with the group ever since.”

They say the event has been valuable, because it teaches them to work together with people they weren’t close to before.

“It’s a good way to get to know people that you may not talk to or meet on a regular basis,” said Studt.

Straub says the lessons students learn at the summit will serve them well on the playing field.

“The hope is that they have more confidence going into their fall season, to be a leader on their teams, to communicate with their fellow athletes and teammates as well as their coaches, to talk about what’s important to them and their team for success,” he said.

But he said these students will also be well equipped for other avenues of leadership.

“They should really go back and make a difference in their schools,” he said.

The Leadership Summit will continue through Tuesday.