HELENA – A Helena suspect is in custody for allegedly exposing a young child to meth.

Savannah Raine Moody was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and child endangerment.

Early Thursday morning a Helena police officer arrested a suspect wanted on a federal escape warrant out of Salt Lake City.

When the suspect made a call to an unknown individual to have his child picked up at the Helena Motel 6, law enforcement¬†officers concerned for the child’s safety, went to the motel. There they found Moody and the child. The officers also found glass pipes, a pie plate covered with meth, a glass bong and multiple baby bottles and pacifiers.

The Department of Family Services was contacted and took custody of the child.

Moody’s bond has been set at $25,000. She’ll be arraigned next month.

The male suspect in this case is facing a number of potential charges. He has yet to be seen in Justice Court.