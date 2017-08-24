HELENA – A Helena suspect is in custody for allegedly exposing a young child to meth.

Savannah Raine Moody was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and child endangerment.

Early Thursday morning a Helena police officer arrested a suspect wanted on a federal escape warrant out of Salt Lake City.

When the suspect made a call to an unknown individual to have his child picked up at the Helena Motel 6, law enforcement officers concerned for the child’s safety, went to the motel. There they found Moody and the child. The officers also found glass pipes, a pie plate covered with meth, a glass bong and multiple baby bottles and pacifiers.

The Department of Family Services was contacted and took custody of the child.

Moody’s bond has been set at $25,000. She’ll be arraigned next month.

The male suspect in this case is facing a number of potential charges. He has yet to be seen in Justice Court.