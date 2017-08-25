HELENA – Evacuations for the Holmes Gulch and Martinez Gulch areas were downgraded to pre-evacuation status late Friday night.

Residents were allowed to return to their residence after Friday’s public meeting about the fire. Areas reopened to residents includes Mule Trail, Doe Mountain, Timber Lane, and Saturn Drive. Pre-evacuation remains in place for the Jackson Creek and immediate areas.

The pre-evacuation and evacuation areas are still closed to the public. Local residents within those areas will be allowed to return to their properties.

The fire area on the Holmes Gulch Road is closed from the Mule Trail road junction on the east, and the fire perimeter on the west. Residents will need to use alternative roads to access their properties to avoid this section.

Story continues below



Mount Ascension trails east of Davis Street are also closed.