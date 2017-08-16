BOZEMAN – Bozeman is getting a new museum, the Holocaust Museum of Montana.

The museum will be located off of Bozeman Trail.

There will be images and exhibits depicting the Holocaust, but there will also be an education center in the museum to help spread the message of tolerance and love to all visitors.

“Just kind of remembering the past but using that knowledge and that history to kind of propel the next generation into the future. and learn and grow and just teach tolerance inclusion love communication all the things that the world needs,” said Museum Executive Director, Chavie Bruk.

The land for the museum has been purchased through the Bozeman Jewish Community Center. The next step is raising funds for the building which will be done on a donation basis. For more on donating click here.

MTN’s Morgan Davies