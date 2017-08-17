LOLO – The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has ordered more residents to immediately leave the area of the Lolo Peak fire.

A new evacuation order is was issued at 10 p.m. for homes along U.S. Highway 12 as well as along the west side of U.S. Highway 93.

The Highway 12 order runs from mile post 31.5 to 29.5 on both sides of the road. Authorities say fire conditions present an immediate threat to people and homes in the area between Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road as well as for portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive.

The new evacuation order expands upon the previous evacuation order for Highway 12. A pre-evacuation warning is now is effect from the intersection with Highway 93 to nile post 31.5.

Authorities are also ordering residents on the west side of Highway 93 in Lolo between mile post 78 and miles post 82 to leave the area immediately. The Highway 93 order includes all homes from Sun Valley Road to just north of Maclay Ranch Road west of Highway 93.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office issued pre-evacuation notices for residents on the west of Highway 93 from the north side of Tie Chute Lane north into Missoula County. The warning means there is a probability of the need to evacuate.

Evacuees must check in at the trailer located at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 12 at the weigh station south of Town Pump.

The American Red Cross has opened a new shelter for evacuees from the Lolo Peak fire at the University Congregational Church at 405 University Avenue in Missoula. All evacuees are welcome and there is no cost to stay in the shelter.

Red Cross officials estimate the new evacuation orders cover between 300 and 400 homes. Some 160 homes were evacuated on Sunday.

The Red Cross shelter already in operation at the Florence Carlton Church on Old Highway 93 in Florence has been closed because it is near the new evacuation area.

Residents who need shelter for their animals can contact Missoula Animal Control at (406) 541-7387. Animal Control has identified locations to shelter pets or livestock. Food donations may be made in-person at the Animal Control office, located at 6700 Butler Creek Road in Missoula.

There is a community information at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Florence Baptist Church, 5561 Old U.S. Highway 93 Fire officials will provide a briefing about evacuations, weather, fire behavior and operations of the Lolo Peak Fire.

The Montana Department of Transportation is telling drivers not to stop or park along a stretch of Highway 93 from south of Lolo to north of Florence due to the proximity of the Lolo Pear fire.

A pilot car continues to guide traffic along a section of Highway 12 west of Lolo due to the blaze.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office also announced Thursday morning that “due to the recent fire activity evacuation passes need to be postponed until further notice.”

Authorities had hoped to allow residents along Highway 12 to briefly return to their homes on Thursday morning.