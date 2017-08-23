WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Interior announced Wednesday that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will travel to Montana to be briefed on the Lolo Peak Fire.

Zinke and Perdue will be in Montana on Thursday for the briefing. It will take place at the Lolo Peak Incident Command Post in Missoula at 11:30 a.m. The two cabinet members will inspect the on-the-ground operations.

The Lolo Peak Fire has been burning since July 15 and has consumed 33,000 acres, prompting hundreds of evacuations.

Both Governor Steve Bullock and Montana’s U.S Senator Jon Tester have also been briefed on the fire.

In a release, the Department of Interior said the secretaries are visiting at the request of Montana U.S Senator Steve Daines and U.S. Representative Greg Gianforte.

Earlier this month Governor Bullock issued an executive order declaring a fire emergency for the state of Montana which allowed National Guard troops to be deployed to some of the fires burning across the state. 155 guardsmen were deployed to Lolo Peak.

