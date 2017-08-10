(HELENA) Authorities are still working to identify a man whose body was found in a creek outside Lincoln Wednesday.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday at the state crime lab in Missoula, but Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg said the results haven’t been released yet.

A father and son were fishing on Landers Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon when they spotted a body in the water. Law enforcement and search and rescue crews recovered the body several hours later.

Authorities also found a stolen car, parked several miles away at the Indian Meadows trailhead. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Lincoln area on July 31. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said investigators are still trying to determine what connection it may have to the case.

“Those are things that we’re working with: How did he get there, what was the cause of his death?” Dutton said. “Many of these things are still under investigation, and we’re working diligently to find out how this happened.”

Dutton said it’s not clear how long the body had been in the water, but it appeared to be no more than a few days.