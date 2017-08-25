HELENA – Four Job Service offices will be closing in Montana.

Department of Labor and Industry Communications Director Jake Troyer confirmed Thursday that federal budget cuts have forced the closure of offices in Anaconda, Dillon, Hamilton and Lewistown. The closures will impact 13 full-time employees. The Anaconda and Dillon offices will close Sept. 29. Hamilton and Lewistown will close on Oct. 31.

The Job Service offices duties include providing workforce training and helping people find employment in their communities.

Troyer said customers in Anaconda and Dillon will be redirected to the Butte Job Service office. As a result of the closures, the Labor Department will add three positions to the Butte office bringing the total of full-time employees to 10. Hamilton customers will be redirected the Missoula Job Service office, and two additional full-time employees will be added there. Customers in Lewistown will be directed to Great Falls.

Story continues below



The closure of the four offices will save approximately $800,000 annually.

MTN’s John Emeigh