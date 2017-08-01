(HELENA) Leaders with the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds say this year’s Last Chance Stampede and Fair saw strong attendance.

Kevin Tenney, the fairgrounds’ office manager, said Tuesday there are no official numbers for overall attendance yet, but it’s expected to be close to 50,000.

It is clear Billy Currington drew in a record concert crowd for his performance Wednesday night. More people also came to the rodeo than last year, though it fell just short of a record.

The carnival had slightly lower attendance than last year, though Tenney said it was still very strong. He said last week’s warm weather may have kept some people away during the daytime.

Story continues below



Tenney said the fair has grown consistently over the last ten years. In that time, average yearly attendance has increased by nearly 10,000.

“That’s kind of our goal, something different and maybe a little bigger each year to get more people here,” he said.

Tenney credited volunteers with helping to keep the Last Chance Stampede running smoothly. He said fairgrounds leaders will give those volunteers some time off for the next few weeks.

“Then we’ll all meet up in September and decide what worked, what didn’t work, what could we do next year,” Tenney said. “It all starts again in September.”